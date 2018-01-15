'Days of our Lives' Spoilers: Will Lani Tell The Truth About Her Pregnancy?

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional photo for 'Days of Our Lives'

More scandals are about to unfold in the next episodes of "Days of our Lives" this week.

On Monday, Jan. 15, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will discover that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is planning to have an abortion. JJ will reportedly beg her to keep the child because he believes that he is the father since he has no idea that the baby could be Eli Grant's (Lamon Archey).

Lani will give in to JJ's pleas, but she has no plans to tell him the truth. To keep her secret, Lani will ask her doctor Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) to help her.

But on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Lani will feel guilty for keeping the secret about her unborn baby's paternity from JJ. However, the truth might find its way out, since Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will suspect that Lani and Eli had an affair after she discovered an earring that belonged to the female police officer after she and Eli made love. This could break her heart, but Gabi might find another love interest after Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) asks her out for dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Yet according to reports, Gabi will be turned off due to Stefan's arrogant attitude.

Reports also revealed that Stefan will also flirt with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), but it will not also work out. The chairman and CEO of the DiMera Enterprises will also set his eyes on Abigail (Marci Miller), the wife of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). In the episode that will air on Thursday, Jan. 18, Abby will also constantly think of Stefan because of their attraction towards each other. However, his mother Vivian (Louise Sorel) will not approve of this.

On Friday, Jan. 19, Vivian will reportedly come up with a plan to get rid of someone, while another person in Salem will be killed. However, the spoilers did not mention which character will demise in the upcoming episode.

NBC airs the latest episodes of "Days of our Lives" every weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT.