'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Will Reunites With Lucas, Gets Mad at Sami

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) finally reuniting with Will (Chandler Massey).

Spoilers for the Wednesday, Nov. 29, episode of the soap opera will see Will right in front of Lucas after being apart for so long, though Lucas will initially be in disbelief. The reunion will definitely be a heartwarming moment for the father and son. However, there may be emotions other than joy coming from Will.

As fans know, Will saw a drunk Lucas sleeping in the town square, so he may be a little disappointed that his father has not changed. However, since Will does not have any recollection of his father or the town of Salem, it is unclear how everything will play out. Still, the teary reunion will surely be one for the books.

Sami (Alison Sweeney), on the other hand, will not be too ecstatic that Will is back. She will reveal her plan to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), who will then get ready to recreate Will's murder scene — pretending to strangle him. When Will arrives at Ben's apartment, he will not understand what is going on.

Thankfully, Ben will not go through with the whole thing. He will then explain to Will that Sami is the one behind all of this. Lucas' son will definitely be mad about everything, though it remains to be seen what actions he will take after finding out.

Elsewhere, Kate (Lauren Koslow) will turn to Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and admit to him that she let Theo (Kyler Pettis) commit a crime for her. Andre will be utterly shocked by the revelation and will not comprehend why Kate would do such a thing.

Finally, Rafe (Galen Gering) will find himself being scolded by Hope (Kristian Alfonso). She will reprimand him for taking the position of police commissioner, especially after she was let go. Rafe will try to convince Hope that he did his best to convince Abe (James Reynolds) to take her back. However, it does not seem like Hope will believe him, even after he points out that he had no other option when it came to reinstating JJ (Casey Moss).

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.