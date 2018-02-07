'DayZ' Coming To Xbox Game Preview This Year

Bohemia Interactive The development team has confirmed that "DayZ" is arriving for Xbox Game Preview this year.

Bohemia Interactive, the developer behind "DayZ" has announced that the open world survival video game will coming to the Xbox Game Preview program. While the developer has yet to announce a release date, they did say that the game will arrive at the program "at some point this year."

When asked on Twitter if the popular survival title will be coming to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the developer answered, "Yes! Coming to Xbox Game Preview at some point this year, we're not sure about PS4 yet, but we'll release there too, eventually - just don't know when yet."

The game's Xbox One release has been hinted as far back as 2014 with creator Dean Hall saying he wants to bring it to Microsoft's console as well as PS4. However, it was not until last year when Eugen Harton, the game's lead producer, said that the game will be arriving at the console in 2018.

"DayZ" has been in Steam Early Access alpha since 2013 and is expected to arrive to the Xbox Game Preview once its PC version hits beta. Since its early days as a mod to ARMA 2, the game's protracted development focused on tailoring the game's engine to suit its needs.

It does this by removing unnecessary features and replacing them with new ones. The recent update 0.63 which introduces a number of core features to the game is a prime example of such redevelopment.

Among the new things, 0.63 introduced include new zombies, a new central economy, and new crafting. Gameplay changes such as changed movement when injured, redefined spawn points, revamped range and melee combat were also added as an added polish aimed at giving the game a more realistic appeal.

The Xbox Game Preview program already has a growing community of survival game enthusiasts which would make "DayZ" feel right at home. Most of them, however, are currently getting their survival fix from "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" with around 4 million players.