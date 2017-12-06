'DayZ' Leaves Early Access Stage for PC on 2018

"DayZ" and Bohemia Interactive is making good progress on the survival game, which will finally leave the Early Access stage of its PC version next year. The full PC version will also be released to home consoles if everything goes well in its development.

The game has been in the Early Access for four years now, so it's about time "DayZ" grows up and heads out of the Steam incubation program and into a full version release for the PC. Bohemia Interactive, however, is making up for lost time by announcing console versions by 2018 as well, as they announced in their "DayZ" yearend update.

YouTube/DayZ Developer Bohemia Interactive is launching "DayZ" out of Early Access and into a development version for the PC in 2018.

It's a lengthy post that lays out their roadmap for next year, as explained by Eugen Harton, lead producer for the series. He starts off by confirming that the beta version of the PC will start next year, even as "DayZ" drops the Early Access badge as early as now.

"Let's just state the obvious: the PC BETA is not coming before the end of 2017. We tried to get it done sooner, but it's going to be 2018 folks," he emphasized.

"Both the BETA update and any further 0.63 updates, up to 1.0, will happen in 2018, which is shaping up to be one of the most important years for DayZ," he added, referring to the update after their latest stable 0.62 version.

If things go well with the PC Beta development, the team is also committed to bringing the title to Xbox, as well as other platforms.

"In short: DayZ will be out of Early Access next year, and we'll also finally deliver it to console players in 2018," Harton added.

There's a lot of work to be done, and the bulk of it is making sure that the new damage and hitbox systems are working and the network issues, one of the main sticking points of the "DayZ" experience, are well handled.