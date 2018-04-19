DC Announces a Surprising Crossover Fans Never Knew They Needed

"Injustice" characters are about to cross paths with the heroes from the mega-popular Mattel toy line, "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe."

DC Comics has announced a six-issue miniseries that will pave the way for these two worlds to collide, but not in the way fans expect if they were even thinking that these characters will ever get together.

Titled "Injustice vs. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," this comic book crossover will follow alternate-reality Batman seek the help of the protectors of Eternia in the hopes of putting a stop to the evil reign of Superman, who has gone rogue in this dimension and has become the evil false god that many feared he might become.

DC notes in its press release that the project is in good hands. Tim Seeley, who is known for his work on Nightwing, Grayson, and Green Lantern comics, will write the miniseries.

The art will be provided by Freddie E. Williams II, who has practically become an expert when it comes to fusing together two worlds that are practically poles apart, having illustrated the recent Batman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. Those interested can check out the official cover of the miniseries below.

DC Comics/Freddie E. Williams II "Injustice vs. He-Man and the Master of the Universe" #1 cover

The first issue of "Injustice vs. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" will hit the shelves July 18. Readers can pick up at their nearest comic book retailers or purchase a digital download.

The synopsis for the crossover reads: "Believing He-Man and the Masters of the Universe defeated, a robotic impostor has seized control of Eternia—but not for long! After freeing his kingdom from this strongman's rule, He-Man learns not everyone is pleased to see the pretender deposed—but Adam knows the value of freedom. When heroes from another dimension ask his aid in deposing a superhero turned dictator, he agrees. Teaming up with Batman against the Superman of the Injustice Universe, He-Man and his new allies face dangerous and familiar enemies in a battle where no world is safe!"

Comic book readers are excited about the prospect of seeing some of the most iconic characters in comic book history meet a crop of legends from a separate but not so different side of the pop culture spectrum.

While fans can count on seeing more of Batman and the Justice League, fans of Prince Adam would also love to know that they will be treated to more "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," too.

The popular toy line, which spawned an equally beloved animated series among many others, is getting the live-action treatment as well.

A reboot movie is currently in the works over at Warner Bros. Pictures, which is also the home of DC Comics films like "Wonder Woman" and the recently released "Justice League."

While the movie, which is currently set for a December 2019 release, recently lost its director after David S. Goyer dropped out due to a conflict in schedule, he will stay as a producer, and the studio is actively looking for a replacement.

"Injustice vs. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" will be a great way to help fans who are excited about the live-action movie to get by the long wait.