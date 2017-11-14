DC Comics Terminates Eddie Berganza in the Wake of Sexual Harassment Allegations

DC Wonder Woman through the years. Eddie Berganza was Group Editor for some titles featuring Wonder Woman.

Eddie Berganza of DC Comics has been relieved of his duties as the editor of the publication due to sexual harassment allegations. It can be recalled that last week, the company announced the suspension of Berganza in the wake of the controversy.

In a statement issued by DC Comics, the company said it decided to fire Berganza after an in-depth investigation of the allegations against him. In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter, the company revealed their reasons for letting go of the group editor.

"Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have terminated the employment of DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza. We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our Company," said DC Entertainment.

Last week, the company suspended Berganza and said that they would look into the sexual harassment and assault allegations to determine which course of action to take.

"DC Entertainment has immediately suspended Mr. Berganza... There will be a prompt and yet careful review into the next steps as it relates to the allegations against him," said the company in its official statement.

Last week, three former employees of the company accused Berganza of groping, kissing, and making inappropriate remarks and advances towards them over several years. The former employees said Berganza's ways have long been an open secret in the industry, so many are disappointed by the fact that DC still allows him to oversee the production of high-profile titles like "Superman" and "Wonder Woman."

Complaints against Berganza surfaced as early as 2010, soon after he was promoted to Executive Editor. Due to the controversy, however, he was demoted to Group Editor. Despite his demotion, DC still allowed him to go through some remedial training and to supervise the production of some of their biggest projects, leaving many of their employees dismayed.