DC Fans Hold Peaceful Protest to See Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cut

Despite a previous report that Warner Bros. would not release Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League," DC fans are still eager to see the director's version of the film. Earlier this week, the same fans who set up the petition to see the "Justice League" director's cut held a peaceful protest in front of the studio in Los Angeles, demanding the release of the said cut.

Called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, the peaceful protest took place outside Warner Bros.' headquarters in Burbank, California on Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. and was organized by YouTuber Itzmoe. On his YouTube channel, he called for fans and cosplayers who would like to show their support for Snyder and his director's cut to join the protest.

"Join me and other Snyder fans as we take a photo in front of Warner Bros. with a #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign while wearing our Zack Snyder shirts/DC shirts & costumes to peacefully show our support for the release of a Snyder cut of Justice League! After we take the photo, we will all share it on ALL of our social media so hopefully, it will spread and get it to Zack himself so he can see it, like he saw the 'Thank you Zack Snyder' video I made!" read the announcement.

Itzmoe also announced that while everyone was welcome to join them in the protest, no one was allowed to bring any signs other than the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign that he brought. He also encouraged his fellow protesters to focus on their support and love for Snyder and his work and not on dissing others.

Previously, it was reported that Snyder's cut of "Justice League" does not really exist. However, fans still believe that there is, so they continue to crusade for a way to see it.

"Justice League" opened in theaters in November and was met with generally negative reviews.