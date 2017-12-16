DCEU Won't Explain Why Clark Kent Lives, Superman Actor Henry Cavill Says

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) won't make an elaborate effort to explain why Clark Kent, Superman's alter ego, is alive. Superman actor Henry Cavill thinks it's a tricky conundrum but the upcoming films won't likely dwell on it.

Facebook/ManofSteel Henry Cavill is Superman and Clark Kent in the DC Cinematic Universe (DCEU).

Cavill was at an Acecon panel in Long Island when a fan asked a pressing question on people's mind after watching "Justice League." The final scenes showed Kent taking off his glasses and ripping off his shirt to reveal that familiar S logo and signify that the beloved hero has returned. He and his mom Martha (Diane Lane) also got their Kansas farmland back with the help of Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck).

Superman coming back from the dead won't be a difficult story to tell, but how will the DCEU movies handle his human alter ego's return to his old job at the Daily Planet? Viewers might recall that Kent had an actual funeral in "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice" in his hometown, while Superman had a heroes' funeral in Washington.

"The wonderful thing about movies is that it's a suspension of disbelief," Cavill said. "So there are ways of doing it but telling these stories, it's about your enjoyment."

The actor also said that if he had billions, he will produce a movie to specifically explain this puzzle. It won't, however, be fun to watch when there's a more important character who has all these powers to focus on.

Cavill has one more Superman appearance stipulated in his contract. He did not say if this will be for "Justice League" part 2 or another installment of "Man of Steel." He first became the latest Superman on the big screen in 2013 and has appeared as the character in three DCEU iterations so far.

DCEU announced the "Man of Steel" sequel in March with Matthew Vaughn as the possible director. On the other hand, the script for "Justice League" part 2 is allegedly in the works.