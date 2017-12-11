DCEU's Legion of Doom News: Is Warner Bros. Planning To Round Up The Supervillains For A Film?

Facebook/BatmanVsSuperman Lex Luthor is reportedly looking for other villains to start a new group for the rumored Legion of Doom project

Warner Bros. may be planning to come up with a "Legion of Doom" project, rumors claimed.

The speculations reportedly stemmed from a post-credit scene from the recently released "Justice League" movie, where the newly escaped Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) met with Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) and to ask if he wants to join forces to start a new group.

The rumors also claimed that the formation of the villainous group that will aim to take down the members of the Justice League will be finalized after the two villains recruit Black Manta at the end of the upcoming "Aquaman" film.

According to a report from Screen Rant, DC initially planned to bring together the different villains from their previous films cosmically just like what Marvel Films did when they brought together Infinity Stones and Thanos. They will reportedly set up a conflict with Jack Kirby's Fourth World. But the plan was revised when the plot of "Justice League" was revised so it will no longer leave room for a possible "Justice League 2."

The report also claimed that the new speculations about the "Legion of Doom" project will not overrule the plot of all the previous movies released by the studio. Instead, the rumored film could possibly serve as the start of a sequence of new teases that will lead to something massive.

IGN explained that the Legion of Doom is known as one of the many supervillain teams that were formed to spread evil and defeat the members of Justice League. Aside from Luthor and Black Mantra, the original members of the team include Bizarro, Gorilla Grodd, Brainiac, Captain Cold, the Riddler, Giganta, Scarecrow, Cheetah, Sinestro, Solomon Grundy, as well as Toyman.

The film outfit has yet to confirm if they plan to come up with a "League of Doom" film in the future.