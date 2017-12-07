DC's Legends of Tomorrow Casting News: Jax Leaves The Waverider

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Franz Drameh as Jax/Firestorm in DC's Legends of Tomorrow

The team lost another member in the recent episode of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

After the death of Martin Stein (Victor Garber) in the midseason finale of the superhero sci-fi TV series, Jax (Franz Drameh) was also confirmed to have left the show this season according to Entertainment Weekly.

The report noted after Stein passed away, Jax had a hard time dealing with the loss of the older half of Firestorm. He realized that Stein managed to live his life to the fullest before his death, Jax decided to depart the team so he can also have a chance to enjoy his life.

He reportedly made a good decision, since his Firestorm powers had been cut off when Stein opted to save Jax's life by drinking a serum to end their connection.

Despite losing both versions of Firestorm, the team earned a new member when John Constantine (Matt Ryan) appeared on the Waverider.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed that they have always thought of having Ryan reprise his iconic portrayal of the demon hunter from the canceled standalone series on NBC since the beginning of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

"While we are working to finish our 2017 Arrow-verse crossover, which is no joke the most ambitious bit of network TV that four shows have ever had the audacity and insanity to endeavor, we were looking for a way to make an equally exciting 2018 return. That's how we came up with Matt Ryan," Klemmer stated.

Ryan's character is scheduled to be seen in both the fall finale and the winter premiere of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. When the series returns in February, Constantine will go back to the time when he was last seen in "Arrow" season 4.

The CW will air the second half of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on Monday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT.