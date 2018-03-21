The CW Matt Ryan as John Constantine in "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

John Constantine will spend more time with the Waverider after Matt Ryan got promoted to series regular when The CW ordered a fourth season renewal of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

Entertainment Weekly revealed that the actor, who first portrayed the role of the dark sorcerer in the cancelled "Constantine" series, will be able to don his signature trench coat once again in the next installment of the superhero action TV series.

After NBC called off his standalone series in 2015, Ryan was able to revisit his role as John Constantine in an episode of "Arrow" season 4, titled "Haunted," to help the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) deal with the return of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz).

Constantine also returned to the Arrowverse in several episodes of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," where he asked for the team to help him find a demon who was controlling a little girl. He also appeared in Monday night's episode titled "Necromancing the Stone," and he will also appear in the upcoming season finale that will be aired on April 9.

The series underwent several casting changes during the third season, when Tala Ashe joined the roster as Zari Adrianna Tomaz during its early episodes. Keiynan Lonsdale also took his "The Flash" character Wally West/Kid Flash to join the Legends permanently this season.

Aside from the casting additions, the third season of "Legends of Tomorrow" also said goodbye to some of its main characters. These include Victor Garber's Martin Stein and Franz Drameh's Jefferson Jackson. On the other hand, Wentworth Miller's Leonard Snart also appeared briefly this season before he decided to go on a hiatus.

While the network has yet to announce the show's fate after season 3, The CW president Mark Pedowitz told the panel during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January that he is optimistic that "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and the entire Arrowverse will return next season.