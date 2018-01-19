'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' News: Dominic Purcell on Citizen Cold and Constantine's Relationship

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promo image for "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

Recent reports have revealed that following the announcement of Constantine's (Matt Ryan) addition to the cast of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," actor Dominic Purcell, who portrays Heatwave, has teased about the romantic relationships to look forward to when season 3 returns for its second half.

According to reports, the most highly anticipated romance for the show seems to be between Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Constantine. However, if the romance does happen and sparks fly, it might be a complicated situation especially since Citizen Cold is currently in a relationship with a fellow Earth-X Freedom Fighter, the Ray (Russell Tovey). If there is anything that previous half of the season showcased, it was that the couple seemed to be devoted to one another. With that said, fans speculate that the possible romance between Constantine, also known as Trenchcoat, might be a teasing flirtatious scene instead of big romantic arc.

"Well, Trenchcoat has just arrived and I've only had one scene with him, and that was last week," Purcell told Nerdist in an interview. "He was hitting on Wentworth's character. Isn't Constantine bisexual? And it was all too much for Rory, so he just kind of walked out. Rory watching Citizen Cold and Trenchcoat flirt with one another was like too much for Rory, so he just got out of there. That's what I remember doing. It's all too much! Too much information! Which makes it really funny. The scene is hysterical."

Despite the seemingly one-off scene, Constantine will be sticking around for a two-part arc, which means that he might have more than enough to time to woo Citizen Cold away from the Ray. Regardless, there is a lot of expectations for the return of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. It will premiere on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. and it will run until April 9.