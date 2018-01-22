Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promotional image for 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

Wally West is joining the Legends of Tomorrow.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Keiynan Lonsdale will be reprising his role as Wally West, also known as Kid Flash, in the second half of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. It can be recalled that Lonsdale first appeared as the character on "The Flash." However, he will not be returning to the Grant Gustin-led series. Instead, Lonsdale will appear on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" in episode 11 before formally joining the team in episode 13.

In a statement, executive producer Phil Klemmer explained that Wally would be a perfect fit for the team because he has been feeling like an outcast, which is what "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is all about.

"After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures," Klemmer said.

He continued, "So now, Wally West is not only back in the company of old friends from the Arrowverse, he's fighting alongside a former enemy and career arsonist Mick Rory/Dom Purcell. By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero."

Lonsdale's casting is certainly exciting news for fans of the character. But, it is not the only piece of casting news revealed recently. According to TVLine, former President Barack Obama will also be making an appearance in the back half of the third season.

While Obama himself will not be gracing the screen, a younger version of him will be portrayed by an actor. The episode featuring a teenaged Obama will be set in the 1970s and will begin filming in February. An actor has yet to be cast.

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will return on Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.