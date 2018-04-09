The CW Franz Dramah returns as Jax Jackson in the season 3 finale of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

A Legend returns while another one will bid goodbye in the finale of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

One of the promo photos showed that Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) will be back with the other Legends for the upcoming season 3 finale.

It can be remembered that Jax left the team during the midseason finale when he decided to take some time off and see the world on his own after Martin Stein (Victor Garber) passed away.

Instead of wearing an Old West attire just like his former colleagues, Jax is seen wearing a more modern ensemble. This means that he will be back from the modern times, possibly because of the disruption of the timeline caused by Mallus (voiced by John Noble).

But in an interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that fans of the series will see a change in Jax upon his return in the third season finale.

"Being a time traveler is like living in Neverland, where you never have to grow up, and having Jax return to our show after a stint in the real world is a bittersweet reminder of what his friends and former teammates are missing," Klemmer stated.

The co-showrunner also said that the return of Jax will also feature a brief cameo of a person close to him since the series already introduced several family members of the regular cast this season, including Brandon Routh's wife, Courtney Ford, as Nora Darkh and Maisie Richardson-Seller's mother, Joy Richardson, who portrayed the role of Amaya's vision quest ancestor.

Aside from Jax's return, the season 3 finale will also bring back Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech) as well as the upcoming series regular John Constantine (Matt Ryan).

Klemmer also mentioned that another character will say goodbye towards the end of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. According to the co-showrunner, there will be a heartbreak in the upcoming episode as another Legend leaves the team.

While he did not mention who among the team will bid goodbye, he teased that fans will not be happy with the direction of the relationship between Amaya (Richardson-Sellers) and Nathan Heywood (Nick Zano). "As far as her and Nate, I don't know if love is made to last in the world of the Legends," Klemmer also said. This could mean that either one of them will not make it out of the finale alive, or they could be facing an imminent breakup soon.

Meanwhile, executive producer Marc Guggenheim also teased that fans have a lot to look forward to in the relationship of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) towards the end of season 3, and it will spill over when the series returns for season 4 since Macallan has been promoted as a series regular.

"I don't wanna spoil what happens to their relationship," Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly. "But I think there's a moment in the finale that you will not be unhappy with," he went on to say.

The season 3 finale of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" titled "The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly" will air on Monday, April 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.