'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 News: Jesse Quick To Visit Wally West?

Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) will visit Earth-1's Central City in an upcoming episode of season 4, but she is also planning to visit someone who used to be close to her in "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that the only female speedster will be boarding the Waverider to visit Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), her former boyfriend.

It can be remembered that Jesse broke up with Wally in the early episodes of "The Flash" season 4 because she decided to concentrate on protecting the Earth-2. However, the report did not mention Jesse's intentions in meeting her ex-boyfriend again after the end of their relationship.

The female speedster's visit will reportedly happen just after Lonsdale's character becomes a series regular on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" after a major time jump. She will be seen in episode 15 titled "Necromancing the Stone."

Beane will also be seen on the March 6 episode of "The Flash" season 4, where she will have to work with Earth-1's Scarlet Speedster Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the other speedster Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) to prevent a nuclear bomb's explosion to protect Central City.

But aside from Beane's gusting from the show, fans will be delighted to learn that another beloved character Constantine (Matt Ryan) will once again return to "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

ComicBook reportedly confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Constantine in the series. He will reportedly appear in episode 15.

Ryan did not mention if he will stick around the superhero drama, but he stated in a separate interview that he is open to the idea that Constantine could still return to the show.

"When [Damien] was first mentioned in 'Arrow,' there was obviously some connection between him and John," the actor stated. "And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they've had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore."

The CW airs the latest episodes of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 4 every Monday at 8 p.m. EST.