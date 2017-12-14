DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 Updates: Jonah Hex's Return Confirmed

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promo image for DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Jonathon Schaech revealed that his character Jonah Hex will once again appear in the Waverider when "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" returns for the second half of season 3.

The actor confirmed his return to the superhero drama during an interview with Inverse, saying that his character will be back in the show sometime in early 2018.

"They pinned me for the beginning of the year," Schaech stated. "I don't know what we're gonna do or how many episodes, but definitely he's [Jonah Hex] going to be a part of Season 3."

However, the actor claimed that he still has no idea what Jonah Hex will do with the Legends this time. He also could not confirm the number of episodes where he will appear this season.

Meanwhile, fans are still grieving about the loss of both Firestorm during the midseason finale of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 when Martin Stein (Victor Garber) died and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) left in episode 9. But it seemed like a major "Arrowverse" character will take care of their place in the team.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, executive producer Marc Guggenheim said that a formerly established character from The CW's Arrowverse will step in to take the Firestorm's place on Legends.

"We do have a plan for how to replace Firestorm on the bridge, and it's a really cool one. It's one we're really excited about." Guggenheim stated. "There's really like two empty chairs on the Waverider. So we do have a game plan. We've always had a game plan. I just can't talk about the game plan. The CW publicity will determine when we get to unleash that bit of news."

While Guggenheim did not reveal the name of the character who will replace Firestorm in the team, fans are rooting for Matt Ryan's character Constantine to stay in the show.

The CW will air the midseason premiere of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EDT.