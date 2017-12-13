DC's 'Shazam' Casts Two of Billy Batson's Friends

DC The live-action standalone film feature of "Shazam" is slated to hit the big screen in April 2019.

The upcoming superhero film "Shazam" had just added two new names to its cast.

There is an all new development in the upcoming film based on the DC superhero "Shazam," as it has been revealed that "Fresh Off the Boat" young actor Ian Chen and "Bella and the Bulldogs" star Jovan Armand had been recently added to the cast. With their involvement in the film, they will be playing the roles of Eugene and Pedro, two of the protagonist's friends.

DC Comics fans would definitely know that in the original comics, both Eugene and Pedro play a major supportive role in the life of Billy Batson, to be played by Asher Angel, along with Freddy Freeman and Darla Dudley. In fact, in the "Flashpoint" alternate timeline of the comic series, Batson's friends would even gain powers of their own.

Asher Angel and "Chuck" star Zachary Levi were the first names to be announced for the film, with the former playing the role of Billy Batson and the latter, his superhero counterpart. Just recently, "It" star Jack Dylan Grazer had also been announced for the role of Freddy Freeman. Mark Strong is also attached to the film playing the role of the supervillain Dr. Sinvana.

With all the casting announcements made by the people behind the upcoming film, it is quite interesting how they seemingly prioritize the casting of their younger stars rather than the adult ones, especially since adult characters are easier to cast given the number of actors in Hollywood who could play the roles.

As far as casting goes, Levi's involvement as the titular "Shazam" drew in quite the criticism when he was first cast. Fans of the comic book series criticized the appearance of the actor in terms of his build, which they thought wasn't suited to play the superhero role. However, it's looking like Levi himself had been quite busy proving his detractors wrong as seen in his recent appearance at the Game Awards where he appeared to have visibly bulked up.