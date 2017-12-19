'Dead or Alive 5' News: Team Ninja Confirms Development on Game Will No Longer Continue

Youtube/DEAD OR ALIVE チャンネル A screenshot from the announcement video of the April 2017 DLC of "Dead or Alive 5: Last Round."

After years of waiting, it looks like fans of "Dead or Alive" have finally reached a dead end. In a video uploaded by Team Ninja last weekend, the crew confirmed that the development on "Dead or Alive 5" would no longer continue.

Team Ninja released the video during the Northeast Championship 18 live stream, where they confirmed that they're finally closing shop on the game. Prior to the announcement, Team Ninja dropped a "Dead or Alive" teaser, leading to speculations that they were teasing a "Dead or Alive 6" announcement. Much to the disappointment of fans, it turned out to be the opposite.

The video of the announcement featured key figures from the team and revealed that they're ending support for the game, particularly when it comes to DLCs and patches. The team confirmed that the reason for the discontinuation of the "Dead or Alive 5" development is that they are already laying out a plan for what they will do in the future.

The announcement came as a surprise for fans, especially for those who have been looking forward to more "Dead or Alive" content and a sixth installment to the franchise. Some fans even spent time and effort to master the game for competition over the last five years.

Despite the disappointing announcement, game director Yohai Shimbori reassured fans that they still have something to look forward to in the future. "It is time to stop what we are doing for now and look into the future, which means we may not be around for some time. But we are very much looking forward to seeing you again someday. And I hope you will maintain your love for 'Dead or Alive,' and keep on fighting," he said.

The most recent update on "Dead or Alive 5," "Last Round," is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC.