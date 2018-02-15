'Dead Space' PC Version Offered for Free for a Limited Time

"Dead Space," or at least, its Windows PC version, is now free. Electronic Arts is giving the critically-acclaimed survival horror game away in its Origin service at no cost, if only for a limited time.

The game, which follows the perils encountered by space engineer Isaac Clarke aboard the ill-fated USG Ishimura, usually sells for about $20. Now, the game's standard edition is offered for free and will be that way for a limited time only on EA's Origin game website.

Steam/Dead Space Visceral, the studio that made "Dead Space," has been dismantled by Electronic Arts.

"You are Isaac Clarke, an engineer on the spacecraft USG Ishimura. You're not a warrior. You're not a soldier. You are, however, the last line of defense between the remaining living crew and deadly reanimated corpses," EA outlines the story of the first "Dead Space," which has gone on to become one of the best rated survival horror games in recent years.

As part of EA's Origin platform, getting "Dead Space" for free means adding it to a player's Origin library of games. Running the game needs an online connection to Origin, but once a link is established, players can play their free "Dead Space" digital copy just like usual.

"Dead Space" was first released in 2008, and has captivated horror fans by Clarke's way of defeating the Necromorph hordes. In the game, it's all about getting by using the improvised weapons that the scientist can put together from what mining and research equipment he can gather.

The Necromorphs are not like the usual zombie hordes, meaning that its not a simple matter of shooting one to stop it. Clarke has to claw, shred, pull them apart, and stomp on them to fully destroy them, as Polygon notes.

As for that next "Dead Space" sequel, there's little chance of that since Visceral Games has been shut down by EA.