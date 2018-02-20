'Deadly Premonition' Developer Collaborates with Arc System Works for Next Major Project

SWERY Despite coming out of nowhere when it first released, "Deadly Premonition" soon became a cult classic.

Japanese publishing and developing studio Arc System Works, best known for creating anime fighters such as "BlazBlue," "Guilty Gear," and the recently released "Dragon Ball FighterZ," is teaming up with developer Hidetaka Suehiro, also known as SWERY, for a new game. From the same person that brought the strange yet enjoyable experience that was "Deadly Premonition," comes a new title called "The Missing."

This new project was announced through a short video that has Suehiro addressing the fans of his work as he talks about the mystery behind their upcoming game as well as his partnership with Arc System Works.

"The title, The Missing, has many meanings," Suehiro says in the video. "A missing person, someone who's lost, or even something lost. Maybe it's your loved one or a place you belong. Do you ever feel lost in your everyday life? The Missing is for someone like you."

"Frankly, this title will blow your mind. I think it's sick."

While most developers tend to overplay their own projects by saying similar statements, them coming from the mind behind "Deadly Premonition" seems to have more weight on it given how, despite its somewhat simple and basic gameplay, it still tells an intriguing yet oddly comical murder mystery that borders on being a "Twin Peaks" video game with how similar the two were in tone.

The video ends with a series of clips and images that seem to be designed to unnerve the viewers. Heavy static noise, a skull in the middle of a desert, odd conspiracy theory-like video files, and droplets of blood as a woman sighs off screen. It is all quite eerie. The video then closes with the game's title which, interestingly enough, contains two silhouettes of women within the letters, perhaps a hint at what the game might be.

While neither Arc System Works nor Suehiro has confirmed a connection between "The Missing" and "Deadly Premonition," Suehiro has said before that, should he ever choose to return to the world of "Deadly Premonition," it could be in any conceivable form or style.

"Deadly Premonition is always on my mind," he said in an interview with Metro. "But I have no idea what form it'll take, when it'll appear, who I'll work on it with, or how I'll present it. The only answers are in the coffee."