'Deadpool 2' Behind-the-Scenes Videos Show Ryan Reynolds Walking Down a Creepy Hallway

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Promotional photo for upcoming Marvel film "Deadpool 2"

Ryan Reynolds recently shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the set of "Deadpool 2," showing his character walking down a creepy hallway. The film is currently conducting reshoots in Vancouver, Canada.

In the new "Deadpool 2" set videos, Reynolds is seen donning his full Deadpool gear but without his mask. He is seen walking down the longest "scary" hallway ever while sporting a beard and acting like a comedic tour guide, dropping some hilarious lines along the way. At one point, he reveals wondering how many deaths have occurred in that hallway.

"Like, has anyone not died of a messy stabbing death in this hallway? Ok, we're back in the hallway again, the never, ending scary hallway. But I brought security with me this time, I brought female crew member Hayley. She's the muscle of this operation," he said in the video.

Reynolds also comments that the hallway was built out of interesting materials. "What a lot of people don't know is that this entire hallway has been constructed out of congealed hepatitis, so it makes for a surprisingly sturdy cinderblock. You learn something new every day, right? The more you know," he says as he turns into Deadpool.

Fans of "Deadpool" and Reynolds immediately shared the videos on social media through a series of stories. While the videos do not tell a lot about the sequel's plot, they tease that it is going to be yet another hilarious installment in the franchise.

Reshoots for "Deadpool 2" went underway a few weeks ago. Since then, fans have seen several pictures of Reynolds from Make A Wish Foundation's visit to the set. With Reynolds releasing new behind-the-scenes videos from the film, it is clear that he is already helping the production ramp up the promotion for the highly-anticipated "Deadpool" sequel.

"Deadpool 2" is set to hit theaters on May 17.