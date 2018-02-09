'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch to Likely Helm Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff

Facebook/FastandFurious Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star on the "Fast and Furious" spin-off as agent Luke Hobbs.

The "Fast and the Furious" spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham has reportedly found a director. A new report reveals that "Deadpool 2" and "Atomic Blonde" director David Leitch is currently in talks with Universal to helm the film, which is slated for a 2019 release.

Talks about the said spinoff have been around for months and despite lack of updates about the project, "Fast and Furious" fans' anticipation for the film has never dwindled. Earlier this week, some reports came out claiming that the film could get pushed back due to lack of director, but with Universal now tapping Leitch to oversee the project, it looks like its original July 2019 release date will stand.

The spinoff will focus on the Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckhard Shaw (Statham), who used to be one of the main baddies in the "Fast and Furious" franchise before being redeemed. Chris Morgan penned the script for the film, which is his seventh installment in the franchise.

News about Leitch being attached to the project came shortly after it was announced that "Fast and Furious 9" would be pushed back a year to 2020. The delay is allegedly due to Johnson and Statham's spinoff, which was also the reason for "Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson's online feud with Johnson. Aside from Gibson, Vin Diesel was also initially unhappy about the spinoff but he has reportedly already patched things up with Johnson.

A premier action filmmaker, Leitch has a broad range of hit action films under his belt, including "John Wick" and "Atomic Blonde." Before Leitch surfaced as the frontrunner in directing the "Fast and Furious" spinoff, "The Predator" director Shane Black was the original director attached to the project. However, that report now proves to have been false.

It remains to be seen if Universal will stick to the "Fast and Furious" spinoff's original release date of July 26, 2019.