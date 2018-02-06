'Deadpool 2:' Early Release and Cable's Easter Egg

Facebook/ DeadpoolMovie Promotional banner for the upcoming film "Deadpool 2"

The original release date set for "Deadpool 2" this June has been changed, along with two other Fox and Marvel titles "Gambit" and "The New Mutants."

In a recent report by The Holywood Reporter, Fox has made an effort to re-align its film releases strategically this year by avoiding conflict with other prominent film industry titles such as Disney's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and Sony's "Slender Man."

"Deadpool 2" will now be released on May 18, two weeks earlier than the expected June 1 release. No other information regarding the film is available as of now, including a pending official trailer for the movie. It has been clarified by the production team that none of the video shorts are actually trailers as none of the footage will appear in the film itself.

The information that is available, however, is the confirmed cast from both mainstream press and Deadpool's own short teasers. Fans can expect a new arc to unfold in the next film as Deadpool is joined by an X-Men favorite, Cable, played by Josh Brolin, and a lesser known Domino, played by Zazie Beetz. One of the known villains in the film is Black Tom Cassidy, who is played by Jack Kesy.

As an article on Complex likes to point out, the introduction of Cable to the cinematic universe is quite a monumental event. In promotional photos of Cable, he can be seen in possession of a teddy bear, which is presumably owned by Hope Summers.

Cable's real name is Nathan Summers and he is very closely connected to the prophesized mutant, Hope Summers, who spells either prosperity or doom for the future. Cable himself is from one of the future timelines, and the teddy bear is from when he saved Hope.

The introduction of Cable and Hope spells a whole new storyline for the X-Men franchise, which will ultimately lead to "The 6-year War" from the future, and the arrival of Bishop and the Purifiers.