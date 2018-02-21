'Deadpool 2' Introduces New Characters

Reuters/Jim Urquhart Viewers will be seeing more of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in the sequel of "Deadpool" set to be released on May 18.

"Deadpool 2" will be welcoming new characters, as revealed by a recent trailer.

Last week, 20th Century Fox released a trailer on its YouTube channel for "Deadpool 2," wherein two significant characters have been revealed: Cable (Josh Brolin), a lieutenant in the mutant team X-Force and a member of the "X-Men," and Domino (Zazie Beetz), a member of the X-Force.

In the trailer, Brolin is shown to have a questionable friendship towards Reynolds. The cyborg mutant speaks throughout the first few seconds of the trailer. Stefan Kapicic also returns as Colossus, who is reportedly going to play an important role in the film.

According to Inverse, Colossus, who was also a significant character in the first film, can be expected to contribute a fairly big role to the sequel. This much was revealed when Kapicic disclosed the relationship between his character and Deadpool.

"Colossus is trying to make [Deadpool] a better person, to stop being childish. Stop doing crazy things. This scene we see in the trailer, that's the picture of their relationship," Kapicic said.

The film is being directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool, while Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy act alongside him. Tim Miller was originally the director for the film, but he left the project in October 2016 because of a creative clash with Reynolds.

Fans have been awaiting the announcement for the release of the "Deadpool" sequel since the movie broke records when it became the highest grossing R-rated film, the highest grossing "X-Men" film, and the ninth highest grossing film of the year 2016.

"Deadpool" had a huge success for its first film as it arrived for Valentine's Day last year. For US and Canada, the Marvel film grossed $363.1 million. It grossed another $420 million in other countries.

"Deadpool 2" is set to be released on May 18.