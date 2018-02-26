'Deadpool 2' Is Heavier and Darker Than First Movie, Domino Actress Reveals

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Promotional image for 'Deadpool 2'

One of the factors that made the first "Deadpool" movie become a magnet for moviegoers was its humor. However, it looks like its sequel is going to be different, at least according to Domino actress Zazie Beetz.

Ryan Reynolds brought Wade Wilson to life in the first "Deadpool" movie and introduced to the general public his own brand of humor. The movie was filled with so much humor that people almost forgot they were watching a heavy superhero movie.

While "Deadpool" was hilarious on all levels, "Deadpool 2" is going to be pretty much darker and heavier. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Beetz talked about her character Domino in the second installment and said, "In 'Deadpool 2,' I think we go heavier than the first one did. Like Atlanta, the themes are darker. I liked playing this woman who could meet Deadpool face-to-face and toe-to-toe. In terms of our wit and our banter, we match. It really was nice to play that."

Beetz revealed that the sequel would explore her past and that she loved taking that drama and pulling it in a comedic way. The Canadian actress also revealed that while the sequel would still feature the same style of gags, it would explore the more serious aspects of its characters, including the mutant heroine Domino. Asked about what she loved most about being part of the second installment, she said, "I loved exploring the dramatic parts of it. For Domino specifically, I loved thinking about her past and pulling them into even the comedy of what we're doing it in the film, since it is based on that."

Beetz is currently playing Van in Donald Glover's "Atlanta: Robbin' Season." Meanwhile, "Deadpool 2" is conducting reshoots in Vancouver, Canada. The film hits theaters on May 18 and promises an expanded universe that will set the stage for the "X-Force" movie.