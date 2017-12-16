'Deadpool 2' Movie News: Did The New Poster Revealed Film's Official Title?

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie The Michelangelo-inspired poster of 'Deadpool 2'

The full title for "Deadpool 2" might have been revealed.

The film's official social media account posted the latest poster for the sequel of the 2016 superhero film, where Ryan Reynold's character Deadpool was seen mimicking Michelangelo's iconic work of art, "The Creation of Adam" signature reclining pose with his hand outstretched and almost touching the tip of the gun held by Josh Brolin's character Cable.

In the lower right portion of the poster, the words "The Second Coming 2018" can be seen. This led to speculations that the film will be called "Deadpool 2: The Second Coming" upon its release in June next year.

While Marvel remains mum about the title of the upcoming "Deadpool" sequel, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger addressed the concerns of the film's fans regarding its R-Rating after the company acquired 20th Century Fox.

Since Disney is known for being a family-friendly company, some fans were afraid that the film will no longer be released in cinemas because of its R-rated contents. But according to Iger, the "Deadpool" movie franchise will remain with Disney.

"It [Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool," Iger stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "As long as we let the audiences know what's coming, we think we can manage that fine."

The second installment of "Deadpool" will see the return of Reynolds as the vulgar mercenary Wade Wilson/Deadpool, together with Morena Baccarin as his fiancée Vanessa, T.J. Miller as his best friend Weasel, Leslie Uggams as his roommate Blind Al, and Brianna Hildebrand as the mutant named Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Filming officially wrapped up in October and is currently going through its post-production stage. The still-untitled "Deadpool 2" movie is scheduled for release on June 1, 2018.