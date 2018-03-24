'Deadpool 2' Movie News: New Trailer Features the X-Force Team

Facebook/ DeadpoolMovie Promotional photo for upcoming Marvel film "Deadpool 2"

The latest trailer for "Deadpool 2" is finally here.

The new promo video showed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will be back to his crime-fighting ways. But this time, he will fight his new enemies with his new group made by the new super team that he called the "X-Force."

The trailer introduced the new members of Deadpool's team, which includes Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, the mutant that can gather and manipulate electricity named Surge, played by Shioli Kutsuna, and Bedlam as played by Terry Crews.

They will be joined by his former allies — Negasonic Teenage Warhead played by Brianna Hildebrand and Colossus, played by Stefan Kapičić. The trailer also hinted that Shatterstar and Zeitgeist will also be part of the group, but The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the mysterious castings for the characters were assigned to Lewis Tan and Bill Skarsgard, respectively.

Other returning characters that were seen in the movie include Deadpool's lady love Vanessa, played by Morena Baccarin; Leslie Uggams' character, Blind Al; as well as the taxi driver named Dopinder, played by Karan Soni. At the start of the trailer, Deadpool plunges into Dopinder's cab as he runs away from his enemies.

They will also be joined by Deadpool's long-time best friend Weasel, played by T.J. Miller.

The trailer also debuted Josh Brolin's character, Cable, Deadpool's nemesis. However, details about how Cable will intertwine with Deadpool's life in the film remains under wraps, but Brolin teased in an interview with Collider that fans will learn the beginning of his character's story in the upcoming movie.

"I'm not going to tell you how much I'm in the film, but it's his introduction, and I think his introduction, even in the small promos and teasers that David has shown me, I think it's a proper reveal. I think we're not trying to hide the fact that this is the beginning of Cable and absolutely not the end," the actor stated.

Brolin also said that more should be expected from his character in the movie. "There's a lot to be revealed. There's a lot to be revealed, but there's three more movies to reveal more," he also said.

Aside from the trailer, 20th Century Fox also revealed that Reynolds will be officially credited as one of the co-writers for the sequel of the 2016-hit film, alongside the writers of the original movie Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

This means that the actor has multiple involvements in the movie aside from the acting credits since he is also one of the producers, together with Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

According to Screen Rant, the actor's writing involvement in the film should not come as a surprise since he could be credited for incorporating a lot of improvised punchlines since the first movie. But aside from his hilarious one-liners, his official appointment as one of the writers meant that he was also responsible for shaping the plot of the movie.

20th Century Fox will release "Deadpool 2" in the United States on May 18.