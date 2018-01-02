'Deadpool 2' News: On the Proper Title and the R Rating

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie The Michelangelo-inspired poster of "Deadpool 2."

Recent reports have revealed that actor Ryan Reynolds may have just revealed the proper title of "Deadpool" sequel in an artwork that features himself and co-star Josh Brolin. Furthermore, it seems that despite acquiring Fox, Disney might be retaining the R-rated brand of "Deadpool" in the highly anticipated sequel.

According to reports, the new poster from Reynolds features a parody of Michaelangelo's "The Creation of Adam," except that it had the decency to prevent anything vulgar. Instead, Reynold's critically acclaimed character, Deadpool, takes over Adam's position while Brolin is drawn where God is supposed to be. Brolin will be playing as Cable, the psychic mutant with a bionic arm, who is popular for his skill with firearms. He is also depicted to be coming out of time travel portal.

Reynolds proceeded to tag some museums, but fans noticed that the tagline of the poster had the following words on the bottom right corner: "The Second Coming 2018." As of now, the sequel of "Deadpool" is temporarily known as "Deadpool 2." However, fans speculate that the poster that Reynolds released may have been an indication that the proper title of the upcoming sequel is "Deadpool 2: The Second Coming." The cast and crew have yet to confirm anything on this rumor, but more information is expected to be released in the coming months.

In the meantime, the concern of the fans about the popular R rating of the franchise seems to have been slightly abated as a statement from Disney's chief executive officer Bob Iger was released.

"[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded," Iger said in a statement. "But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what's coming, we think we can manage that fine."

"Deadpool 2" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 1.