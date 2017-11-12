'Deadpool 2' News, Release Date: First Poster Features All Major Characters Celebrating Thanksgiving

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie A promotional photo for "Deadpool 2," which will hit theaters on June 1, 2018

The anticipation for "Deadpool 2" only went higher with the release of the first promotional poster for the upcoming film earlier this week. The poster features all the major characters from the film sitting around a table as they celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

Since the success of the first "Deadpool" film, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about the sequel. With the production for "Deadpool 2" already in full swing, a new poster for the film was released this week, offering the first glimpse of Wade Wilson/ Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and every major character from the film.

Thanksgiving in our house is a glorious, non-stop car accident set to the music of cocaine. pic.twitter.com/ngCdgtpgct — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2017

The poster made its debut in the most recent issue of "Good Housekeeping" magazine, where Deadpool is on the cover wearing a Christmas apron and holding a turkey. There is also a feature story in the newest issue titled "How to be a Holiday Superhero," which is dedicated to the upcoming "Deadpool" film.

In the poster, Deadpool is shown presenting a Turkey, with Cable beside him. The two are serving the turkey to Domino, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Weasel (TJ Miller), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colussus (Stefan Kapicic), and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams).

According to reports, Fox deemed Thanksgiving a perfect opportunity to create some buzz for "Deadpool 2," hence the Merc with a Mouth gracing its cover. "Deadpool" fans who weren't able to grab a copy of the magazine also had the chance to see the first poster for the sequel, as Reynolds shared the image on his Twitter account.

My secret to a proper stuffing? Gentle hands, heavy eye contact, and bundles of thyme. #DeadHouseKeeping #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/WOhhmkJJe3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2017

He also posted the cover of the magazine featuring himself and accompanied it with a hilarious caption that says, "My secret to a proper stuffing? Gentle hands, heavy eye contact, and bundles of thyme. #DeadHouseKeeping #Deadpool"

"Deadpool 2" will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.