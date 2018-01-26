'Deadpool 2' News: Trailer Expected to Be Unveiled in February

(Photo: Facebook/DeadpoolMovie) Featured is a promo poster for "Deadpool 2."

The trailer for "Deadpool 2" is coming very soon.

Fans who have been waiting for the sequel's full trailer may be getting some good news. According to Collider, the upcoming film's first official trailer will be playing in all theaters attached to the anticipated Marvel Studio movie "Black Panther," which arrives on Feb. 16. The media outlet also revealed that Fox is planning to unveil the "Deadpool 2" trailer online on Valentine's Day.

The rumored trailer release date has a certain significance to the "Deadpool" franchise. The first film premiered in theaters on Valentine's Day weekend in 2016 and had since broke box office expectations. Additionally, it is confirmed that Josh Brolin's Cable will be appearing in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Fox reportedly rolled out a test screening of the sequel on Thursday night. Insiders have revealed to Comicbook.com that they have been invited to watch a test screening of the "Deadpool" sequel starring Ryan Reynolds in the titular role. However, this does not mean fans should expect reviews, spoilers or even clips to surface online. Viewers who participate in test screenings are required to sign a contract agreeing not to share any opinions, information or thoughts about the movie.

Earlier this month, it was reported that TJ Miller will still be part of the film despite the sexual assault allegations against him. The actor, who played Wade's (Reynolds) bartender friend Weasel, is set to reprise his role in the sequel.

Shuler Donner confirmed Miller's involvement in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. When asked if the accusations against the "Silicon Valley" alum will lead to Miller's recasting, she said it was probably too late to make major changes. "We're in the final editing," she explained. "I don't think so."

"Deadpool 2" is expected to hit the big screen on May 18, 2018 in the United States.