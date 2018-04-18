'Deadpool 2' News: Which Character Does Julian Dennison Play?

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie A promotional image for "Deadpool 2"

With just a month before the premiere of "Deadpool 2," fans finally have an idea about Julian Dennison's mystery character.

The New Zealand child actor was first announced to be part of the cast of the sequel of the 2016 film when lead star Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of the foul-mouthed mercenary with the "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" star. During that time, the young actor's role was kept under wraps.

However, during the latest TV spot for the upcoming movie, Deadpool might have teased what the Kiwi actor will portray when he told his friend Weasel (T.J. Miller), "I ain't lettin' Cable kill Russell." He also added his plans to make sure that the young boy will be protected from Josh Brolin's time travelling mutant character. "We're going to form a super duper squad," he also said.

Because of the revelation, Marvel fans believed that Dennison will portray the role of the comic book character named Russell Collins. He is also known as the mutant named Firefist who has a fire-wielding power.

According to Slash Film, Firefist was created by Bob Layton and Jackson Guice and was first featured in the comic book titled "X-Factor #1" in 1986. The character is also known for joining several mutant teams such as the New Mutants, the Acolytes, as well as the Mutant Liberation Front before he met his end in "X-Men #42" in 1995.

Because of his short lifespan, Marvel fans forgot about his existence. This makes him a perfect character to be included in the "Deadpool" movie franchise just like Brianna Hildebrand's character, Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

While Marvel Entertainment and 20th Century Fox remains tight-lipped about the fan theories surrounding Dennison's character, the latest still photo from the movie that was exclusively shared by Empire might have confirmed that the young actor's character can use fire for his advantage. It could be another clue to the mysterious character.

In addition, the new image also showed Deadpool/Wade Wilson wearing a yellow shirt that resembles an official X-Men uniform over his signature red costume. However, instead of using the super mutant team's official logo, the shirt only has an X printed in front.

The photo also revealed that Deadpool is still with his companions from the first film, including Negasonic Teenage Warhead and the gigantic man with the body of steel named Colossus (voiced by Stefan Kapičić).

The film will also star Morena Baccarin as Deadpool's fiancée Vanessa, Zazie Beetz as another mutant mercenary named Domino/Neena Thurman, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Terry Crews as Bedlam, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Jack Kesy as the mutant who use energy from plants. Leslie Uggams will also reprise her role as Deadpool's roommate Blind Al and Karan Soni will return as the taxi driver named Dopinder.

The roles of Bill Skarsgård, Shioli Kutsuna, and Eddie Marsan remain under wraps at the moment.

Marvel Entertainment and 20th Century Fox will release "Deadpool 2" in cinemas starting Friday, May 18, while a still-untitled third installment is reportedly in the works.