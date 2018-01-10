Reuters/Kevork Djansezian T.J. Miller accepts the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley."

"Silicon Valley" actor T.J. Miller will still be around when "Deadpool 2" hits theaters in June. According to film producer Lauren Shuler Donner, the actor will remain in the "Deadpool 2" cast despite the sexual assault allegations he is currently facing.

Miller played Deadpool's friend Weasel in the first "Deadpool" movie. Since the scandal involving him broke out earlier this year, many thought that the film's producers would fire him from the sequel. However, Donner said they're already in the final editing of "Deadpool 2," so they would no longer recast or replace Miller. However, the film producer said that while he would still appear in the sequel, there is no assurance that he would still appear in the next installment of the franchise.

A couple of months ago, a report emerged to give an account of Miller's alleged sexual assault of a woman. In the said report, an unidentified woman claimed that the actor sexually assaulted her while they were in college. She also said that of all Miller's attacks on her — the most violent was when he punched her in the mouth while they were having sex, causing one of her teeth to break and her lip to bleed.

Shortly after the release of the said account, Miller and his wife Kate Gorney released a joint statement denying the allegations against him. In their statement, Miller said that the woman accusing him had already made the same fabricated allegations before.

"We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person's character, and also on the real facts of that matter. We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye," their joint statement read.