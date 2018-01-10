Deadpool 2 Producer Will Not Replace T.J. Miller After Allegations

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian T.J. Miller accepts the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley."

It appears that T.J. Miller will be reprising his role as Weasel in the upcoming "Deadpool 2" movie. This is despite the recent allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against the actor which were made last December.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, producer Lauren Shuler Donner explained that it would not be possible to drop Miller at this stage. With the film set to hit theaters on June 1, dropping Miller would require the production committee to reshoot all his scenes and would result in additional production costs.

Shuler Donner also touched up on Miller's future the franchise, albeit briefly. According to her, it's up to Fox and Disney to make that decision, which is expected to happen after the acquisition deal between the two companies are closed.

"That's a whole studio thing," Shuler Donner said. "I don't know."

The situation with "Deadpool 2" is not without precedent though Ridley Scott made the swift decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in "All the Money in the World." However, Scott's decision to drop Spacey comes after the disgraced actor admitted his wrongdoing while in Miller's case the claims made against him are yet to be proven.

Miller's alleged sexual misconduct was brought to light after The Daily Beast detailed the actor's alleged abuse against a former partner. The woman claims that back in 2001, Miller punched her during sex, choked her without her consent and even penetrated her with a beer bottle.

The woman claims to have gone to George Washington University with the "Deadpool 2" actor where the two allegedly began a relationship. Miller reportedly tried a lot of things without asking her, and at no point asked if she was all right.

Miller and his wife Kate denied all allegations saying that they have met the woman over a decade ago while studying together in college. The woman attempted to break the couple up with contradictory claims and even attempted to discredit their voices by painting Kate as a continuous abuse victim of Miller.