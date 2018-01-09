Reuters/Kevork Djansezian T.J. Miller accepts the "Best Supporting Actor - Comedy" award for his role on the HBO series "Silicon Valley."

"Deadpool 2" filmmakers do not have plans of removing T.J. Miller from the film's cast despite the sexual misconduct accusations against him. According to the film's producer, the "Deadpool" sequel is already in its final editing stage and Miller's scenes will remain intact.

A few weeks ago, reports about "Deadpool 2" star T.J. Miller's sexual assault case spread like wildfire across the internet after an anonymous woman accused him of sexually assaulting her. According to his alleged victim, one evening at George Washington University, Miller punched her in the mouth during sex. She also accused the actor of choking her and raping her during another altercation.

Miller happens to be just one of the several male celebrities and filmmakers who got entangled in this huge wave of sexual assault stories in Hollywood, following Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and a lot more. Back in December, Miller denied the accusations and said that the woman accusing him was only taking advantage of the current climate of the #MeToo movement to launch false accusations against him.

Since Ridley Scott quickly removed Spacey from "All the Money in the World" following the sexual misconduct accusations against him, some "Deadpool" fans expect "Deadpool 2" producers to do the same. However, in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, producer Lauren Shuler Donner has revealed that they're not removing Miller from the project. "We're in the final editing. I don't think so," she answered when asked if they would replace or recast Miller.

Miller has two major film releases this year. Aside from "Deadpool 2," he is also set to appear in Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One." While the producers of the "Deadpool" sequel have decided to keep him, how the producers of his other film will deal with the allegations against him remains to be seen.

In "Deadpool," Miller plays Wade Wilson's best friend Weasel who owns a bar. "Deadpool 2" will arrive in theaters on June 1.