'Deadpool 2' Release Date Moves Two Weeks Earlier Than Scheduled

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie The latest promo poster for 'Deadpool 2'

The wait for the next "Deadpool" film will be shorter, thanks to the reshuffled schedule of other Marvel films.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that 20th Century Fox announced that the sequel to Ryan Reynolds' 2016 blockbuster superhero film will be released two weeks earlier than expected. In the new schedule, "Deadpool 2" will premiere on May 18, 2018 instead of June 1.

Because of the film's new release date, "Deadpool 2" will now be in theaters one week prior to the release of Disney Film's upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story." This might be due to the possibility that the upcoming sequel might not be as commercially successful as the first one.

The change in schedule could also be Fox's move to avoid all Marvel movies to compete with each other in the box office. In the original schedule, "Deadpool 2" will be released at the same time with "The New Mutants" in international theaters. In the new schedule, "The New Mutants" will be released in Feb. 22, 2019, almost one year after its original schedule of April 13, 2018.

The release of "Gambit" will also be pushed back from Feb. 14, 2019, to June 7, 2019, after its director Gore Verbinski announced that he will no longer work for the project.

Meanwhile, it was announced that TJ Miller will not be replaced in the upcoming "Deadpool 2" movie in spite of the sexual abuse allegations thrown against him. According to a statement from movie producer Lauren Shuler Donner during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Miller's role in the upcoming superhero movie sequel will be secure since they are already in the final stages of editing the film.

Shuler Donner also refused to comment if Miller will be removed in the future installments of the film, since the movie outfit normally has the last say in the castings. "That's a whole studio thing," Shuler Donner stated. "I don't know."

Other details about "Deadpool 2" are expected to come out in the coming days.