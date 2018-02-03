'Deadpool 2' Release Date News: Fans Looking Forward to Marvel's Second Release This Year

Facebook/ DeadpoolMovie Promotional photo for upcoming Marvil superhero movie "Deadpool 2"

Marvel's second hurrah for 2018 is all set for a blockbuster release this year. "Deadpool," the fourth wall breaking superhero, will hit theaters on May. 18.

"Deadpool 2" is one of the most-anticipated Marvel releases for this year as a sequel to "Deadpool" back in 2016. Marvel teased fans last year with the "Wet on Wet" clip, and now they are asking for more. The humorous and explosive 2-minute trailer gave fans something to look forward to in the coming months.

Golden Globe nominee Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool. Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and a few more will also be returning in the sequel. New characters are also confirmed for the second movie including Josh Brolin as the cybernetic mutant soldier Cable and Zazie Beetz as the mercenary Domino.

There are still no updates from Marvel and the movie's producers if more new characters will be joining the mix.

There are speculations that a new "Deadpool 2" trailer will be released during the Superbowl on Monday.

The first movie of the superhero series generated massive ticket sales as well as high ratings from both critics and moviegoers. The initial film was applauded for its extensive execution with action, comedy, and a little bit of drama, not to mention Deadpool being able to talk to the audience directly. Deadpool will once again break the fourth wall in the sequel, and he is not alone. Brolin during an interview with "Good Morning America" hinted that his character might also be conversing with the fans and mentioned that the sequel is full of surprises.

"Deadpool" received high scores from experts after its release on Feb. 10, 2016. IMDb gave the movie an 8 out of 10 score, 83 percent score rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and a four star from The Guardian.

"Deadpool 2" is Marvel's second title release for 2018. "Black Panther" garnered positive reviews from critics and audience who were able to attend its premiere.