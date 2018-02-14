'Deadpool 2' Release Date, Rumors: Terry Crews, Bill Skarsgård to Appear?

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Promotional image for 'Deadpool 2'

20th Century Fox released a new trailer for "Deadpool 2" last week, and fans were surprised to see some unannounced actors in it.

The Meet Cable trailer started out doing just that — introducing Cable, played by Josh Brolin. While the majority of the clip focused on the cyborg from the future, it also briefly depicted Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) emerging from a flying vehicle with three other characters.

It is already known that Brianna Hildebrand and Stefan Kapičić will be reprising their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus, respectively. But, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Terry Crews — or what looked to be Terry Crews — next to Deadpool in the new trailer. Fox had kept the casting news under wraps, and there is no way of knowing for sure that it is indeed the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star. However, Kapičić did seem to confirm it to Inverse.

"That's not CGI of Terry Crews, that is Terry Crews," the voice actor said. "You can see it clearly."

Kapičić also revealed the identity of the other character coming out of that flying vehicle with Deadpool and Domino, though he stopped short of saying who the actor behind it is.

"You can see behind him, Shatterstar, a really cool thing for people to geek out."

Theories have since started circulating online, and a popular one states that actor Lewis Tan is behind the Shatterstar headgear. There is also apparently reason to believe that the third character, situated between Domino and Deadpool, is none other than Pennywise the Clown from "It," actor Bill Skarsgård.

Of course, no official confirmations have been made thus far, so fans can only make assumptions for now. "Deadpool 2" is rumored to be based on the "X-Men: Second Coming" storyline from the comic books. It will also feature returning stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni.

"Deadpool 2" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on June 1.