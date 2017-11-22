'Deadpool 2' Rumors: Will the Character Known as Pyro Be Included in the Sequel?

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Promotional image for 'Deadpool 2'

The hype is certainly building quite well for "Deadpool 2," with a recently released trailer drawing plenty of attention and laughs online.

There may be more to that trailer than just all kinds of silliness, however, as it may have hinted that there will be a new Marvel character included in the sequel.

Spotted by the folks over at Comic Book, the new teaser trailer for the movie featured an appearance from actor Julian Dennison. Dennison's character showed up at around the 1:37 mark of the trailer and he was seen standing in a room with fires raging all around him.

Ordinarily, being in such a dangerous situation would be terrifying, but Dennison's character did not look all that concerned. It even seemed like he was in control of the situation, or at least of the fires around him.

Going by the appearance and actions of Dennison's character in the trailer, the folks over at Comic Book have speculated that perhaps the actor could be taking on the role of St. John Allerdyce in "Deadpool 2," a character Marvel fans may know better as Pyro.

According to Marvel.com, Allerdyce was originally just a young man struggling to find steady work until he somehow found success as a novelist. Eventually, Allerdyce met Mystique, became a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants as well as an enemy to the X-Men.

Allerdyce has a complicated history, and it is one that features quite a few interesting twists and turns. If his alter-ego Pyro is indeed included in the sequel, it will be interesting to see just how this fascinating character is depicted.

For now, Pyro's inclusion in the sequel is uncertain, but if he is featured, he can certainly bring a great deal of intrigue to the movie.

More news about "Deadpool 2" should be made available in the near future.