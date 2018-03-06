'Deadpool 2' Standees Hint at Film's Official Title

Facebook/ DeadpoolMovie Promotional photo for upcoming Marvel film "Deadpool 2"

New promotional materials for "Deadpool 2" have allegedly revealed the official title of the highly anticipated "Deadpool" sequel. Last week, theaters in North America have started promoting the film through standees, which include some humorous details about the film and a possible clue about its title.

"Deadpool 2" is hitting theaters in a few months, but its official title remains unknown up to this time. Back in December, speculations about the film's title surfaced when a new poster for the sequel was released. The said poster was a take on Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam," only that it featured Deadpool and Cable. For fans, the most intriguing part of the poster was the line at the bottom right corner of it, saying, "the second coming 2018."

Since the said promotional poster was released, neither Fox nor Marvel Studios has confirmed or denied the rumors about the film's official title. As new promotional "Deadpool 2" standees arrive in North America this week, however, new rumors about the "Deadpool 2" title have emerged, with some pointing out that its title could simply be "D."

The standees feature Deadpool getting cozy with a giant letter "D" and include a caption that reads, "It's Bigger." For a while, it seemed like the film could be titled "Deadpool: The Sequel" or simply "Deadpool 2." Now, however, speculations are rife that it could simply be "D," as shown in the promotional standees for the film.

Although some "Deadpool" stars have revealed in recent interviews that the sequel would be pretty much darker and more serious than the first film, the promotional materials for the upcoming film hint that Deadpool is not going to be any less side-splitting in the sequel. If it's true that "Deadpool" won't lose its hilarious touch in the sequel despite its more serious tone, it's possible that Fox and Marvel have decided to make its official title hilarious in itself, hence the title "D."

"Deadpool 2" will hit theaters on May 18.