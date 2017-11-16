'Deadpool 2' Teaser Trailer Spoofs Bob Ross in 'The Joy of Painting'

Marvel and FOX released the first "Deadpool 2" teaser trailer this Wednesday and it's perhaps the weirdest from the offbeat film yet.

FOX Ryan Reynolds stars in "Deadpool," which returns for its sequel in June 2018.

Star Ryan Reynolds dressed as the mutant character who also dressed as the late popular painter Bob Ross, complete with a wig of Ross' trademark hairstyle, in the teaser. It spoofed the artist's well-loved PBS series, "The Joy of Painting," and fans are hailing the teaser's concept as a brilliant marketing pitch.

Reynolds as Deadpool does his bit as Ross in the teaser trailer. He gives instructions on how to make an artistic masterpiece but with the superhero character's own brand of witty and humorous quips.

Deadpool's painting instructions entail the use of unusual names for colors such as "red dit," "betty white," "doc brown," "girls of indigo," "box-office gold," and "soylent green." Fans of the first film understand what these words mean, which again highlight the film's brilliant marketing strategy. The "Deadpool 2" teaser trailer became a trending video just hours after its release on YouTube.

The actual scenes from "Deadpool 2" don't play out until ninety seconds into the teaser. It features the cast that includes Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazzie Beets as Domina, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

The final painting is then revealed with an artwork featuring every "Deadpool 2" character enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner. Reynolds ends the clip with the phrase, "Hugs not Drugs."

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the screenplay to "Deadpool 2" along with Drew Goddard. "John Wick" director David Leitch took over the job from Tim Miller who did not want to return for the sequel.

Reynolds also serves as one of the film's producers. The first movie that dropped in 2016 was the studio's biggest box office hit.

Catch the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in U.S. theaters on June 1, 2018.