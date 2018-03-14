'Deadpool 2' Test Screening Drew Negative Reactions From Fans?

Facebook/ DeadpoolMovie Promotional photo for upcoming Marvel film "Deadpool 2"

Since the first "Deadpool" movie was one of Fox's most successful outings in 2016, expectations for its sequel are high. Unfortunately, rumor has it that the second installment is not testing well and needs to conduct reshoots.

According to reports, Fox held a test screening for "Deadpool 2" last weekend and the responses were mostly negative. After the test screening, blogger Jeremy Conrad shared on Twitter that one of his friends got to see the test screening for the film and his first reaction was not what he had expected to hear. He went on to reveal that its plot was lacking and that it's too long.

Another Twitter user named Mike Kalinowski also revealed that someone he knew called the film an "'Alien 3' blunder," saying, "I have heard it's testing really poorly. They are stunned with what the screening audiences are saying. I know people don't say much about it but, you cannot underestimate Tim Miller's contribution to getting 'Deadpool' made. He was ½ the equation."

In a recent interview, "Deadpool 2" star Josh Brolin confirmed that reshoots are currently being done for the film. He did not reveal, however, what the reshoots are for. In the film, Brolin will play the mutant Cable. "I'm up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for 'Deadpool 2.' Given that it's a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?" he said.

Recently, Marvel announced that "Deadpool 2" would hit theaters earlier than expected. The film was originally slated for release on June 1 but Marvel moved up its release to May 16. It remains unknown until when the "Deadpool 2" reshoots will run, but considering that the film is only two months away from hitting theaters, it's possible that the reshoots will be done soon.

"Deadpool 2" will see the return of Ryan Reynolds as the titular character and will introduce Cable and Domino.