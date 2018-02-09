'Deadpool 2's' New Trailer Introducing Cable Stirs Excitement Among Fans Worldwide

Facebook/ DeadpoolMovie Promotional photo for upcoming Marvel film "Deadpool 2"

The new trailer for Marvel's upcoming movie "Deadpool 2" (not its official title) caused quite a stir among fans all over the globe. Just like in the first installment, Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), broke the fourth wall in the trailer to criticize the movie's script.

The new trailer comes with the title "Deadpool, Meet Cable." The 2-minute video starts out dark with Cable (Josh Brolin) narrating his life amid war and asking people if they have a clear grasp of the concept of pain. After 40 seconds of dark and ominous aura, Deadpool pauses the clip and starts ranting about the fact that there are not any visual effects on Cable's arm and left eye.

Deadpool then takes matters into his own hands to continue with the trailer using toy figures of him and Cable. One of the trailer's main highlights is Deadpool's figurine wearing Woody's iconic cowboy getup from the Disney movie "Toy Story." Deadpool even utters Woody's opening line in the Disney movie, "Reach for the sky." After the short skit of toys, the trailer continues by showing all other retunring characters to the movie including TJ Miller, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and more. The teaser also reveals new actors joining the cast like "Brooklyn Nine Nine" star Terry Crews.

In the final seconds of the trailer, Cable tells Deadpool that his time is up. The superhero then takes his attention to the movie's writer and says, "Well, that's just lazy writing."

The trailer was met with laughter and awe by millions of fans worldwide for its unpredictable content. Fans and critics were left wanting for more after the reveal of new casts and their roles in the movie. The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 18.

"Deadpool 2" is Marvel's second hurrah for 2018 after "Black Panther" in February and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in July.