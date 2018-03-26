'Deadpool' Animated Series Update: Donald Glover No Longer Involved in Project

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is Donald Glover

While Deadpool continues to hit his stride in the big screen, the merc with a mouth fumbles his way through television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Atlanta" creator Donald Glover and his writer brother Stephen Glover will no longer be involved in the adult action-comedy animated series based on Deadpool, which they were supposed to write and executive produce.

The duo is leaving the series along with FX Network, whose comedy-centric channel FXX was supposed to be the untitled Deadpool animated show's home.

In a statement picked up by the abovementioned publication, the cable network cited "creative differences" with Marvel Television as the reason behind their decision to "part ways."

"FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on 'Legion,' which will continue," the company continued.

It is unclear at the moment whether or not Marvel will shop the series to another network. Before this, the show was picked up straight to series last year with 10 episodes already planned. ABC Studios appears to be the only company attached from the get-go that remains involved in the project.

Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory were supposed to serve as EP alongside the Glover brothers. The work of FX on the long-running animated hit "Archer" had the two approaching the network for the possibility of collaborating for the Deadpool adult comedy series.

The rights to the character are currently owned by Fox (hence the Ryan Reynolds-headlined movies), and Deadline says that until the recent Disney acquisition of the studio's assets is finalized, it will still be the latter that creators will have to talk to for new content involving the character.

Last year, FX president John Landgraf said that the plan for the Deadpool series was to set the show apart from the movies starring Reynolds as Wade Wilson. This was supposed to be achieved with the Glovers on board.

"It's animated and they're live-action, but also it has a different tone and editorial voice as evidenced by Donald and Stephen Glover, who have their own voice and tone. We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from the movies," he said last August.

Glover was in the middle of filming "Solo: A Star Wars Story," where he will play the role of a young Lando Calrissian, when first details about the Deadpool series came about.

The animated show suffers the same fate as "New Warriors," another Marvel TV project that a cable network, this time Freeform, dropped out from. The comedy series is rumored to be released on Disney's streaming service. Whether or not the Deadpool one will follow suit remains unknown at this time.

For now, TV and film fans can get their Deadpool fix with the upcoming sequel, starring Reynolds. It will also feature actor Josh Brolin — who plays the role of Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" — as "Deadpool" comics staple and fan-favorite Cable.

"Deadpool 2" will be released next month and a new trailer teasing the rise of the X-Force from the comics has recently dropped.