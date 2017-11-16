'Deadwood' Revival Movie News: Production Expected to Begin in Fall 2018

Facebook/Deadwood Promotional image for 'Deadwood'

"Deadwood" fans can expect the revival movie to commence production next year.

According to TVLine, HBO is apparently aiming for a production start date in the fall of 2018. However, the network has yet to officially give the revival movie the green light. Fans of the show know that the "Deadwood" revival movie has long been in the works, so this certainly comes as good news to them.

"Deadwood" originally ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2006. HBO did not pick it up for a fourth season, though there was talk of two two-hour movies being made. However, those movies ultimately did not pan out.

It was only in 2015 that talks of a "Deadwood" revival movie surfaced again. At the time, a spokesman for the network revealed to Variety that they only had "very preliminary discussions."

Earlier this year, star Ian McShane told TVLine that HBO was already in possession of a script that creator David Milch submitted. "If they don't deliver [a finished product], blame them," he said.

In July, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed at the Television Critics Association that he already read the script Milch wrote and described it as "terrific." According to Deadline, Bloys said that he wanted the "Deadwood" revival movie to also draw in people who are not fans of the original series.

"David totally delivered on [the script]...If we can do it for a budget that makes sense for us and find a director — we're talking to a few folks — and we can get the cast together, which is no easy task because everyone's all over the place, we're inclined to do it," he added.

HBO has already contacted cast members about returning for the movie, and it looks like their schedules have aligned for fall 2018. There is still a long wait until production begins, which means the wait for the movie's premiere will be longer. However, fans are undoubtedly just relieved that a "Deadwood" movie is finally coming together.