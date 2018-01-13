'Deadwood' Revival Update 2018 News: HBO Planning to Start Production This Fall

(Photo: HBO) An image from "Deadwood."

Not all hope is lost on the highly anticipated "Deadwood" revival movie.

HBO president Casey Bloys has confirmed to TVLine that production might start later this year:

[Series creator] David Milch is doing a rewrite that he and the producers were talking about. If they can get all the actors together, which they're trying to do — and everybody wants to do it — if they can get everybody back together, we're looking at fall 2018 to shoot something. But a lot of things have to fall into place for that to happen. But I'm optimistic.

The HBO executive added that one of the biggest issues that was holding the "Deadwood" revival back, which is the financing, has been ironed out, adding that the budget "is going to be in the zone."

While the whole thing is not set in stone just yet, the fact that there is concrete work being done to make it happen is enough for those who are hoping to see the show's return to the small screen. When it was first pitched, it was simply a desire for Milch to bring Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) and company to the fold.

The last time Bloys talked about the "Deadwood" revival was last summer:

The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own [for "Deadwood" fans and non-fans]. David totally delivered on that. I think it's a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we're inclined to do it.

Paula Malcomson, who played "Trixie the Whore" in the original, is confident that this "Deadwood" revival will happen: