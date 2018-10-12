Dealing With Doubt

In a recent class at Liberty University, it was noted how 80% of a person's doubts do not stem from intellectual problems with Christianity, but rather from emotional doubt.

Emotional doubt is a problem for every person, but it seems to be a tougher concept for men to combat. The reason is because most men abstain from talking about their emotions.

Many will suppress the emotional doubt and ignore it. However, such actions do not eliminate the doubt. Emotional doubt may address issues concerning the loss of a loved one, an unanswered prayer, or frustrations in life for which one blames God.

