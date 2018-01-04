BBC One Promo image for "Death in Paradise" season 7.

"Death in Paradise" returns for season 7 with a new detective named Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon), and his first case in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe involves the death of a billionaire's fiancee.

According to the season 7 premiere's official synopsis, Jack's team's first test arrives as they are called in after a billionaire's fiancee mysteriously falls off a hotel balcony and dies. What makes the case more suspicious is the fact that the fiancee died just a day before their "lavish wedding."

While the synopsis did not say much about the plot, Jack and his team will obviously face the challenge of proving whether it was a suicide or if there was foul play in which someone needs to go to jail.

The seventh season of "Death in Paradise" is bittersweet for some fans of the show. Viewers are obviously delighted that they will get to continue watching the show, however, it is not without a major change as actor Kris Marshall will no longer be in it.

On a good note, O'Hanlon is taking his place and brings with him a fresh start in the plot in season 7. In a short trailer for the show's premiere, O'Hanlon's character, Jack Mooney, is seen being introduced to the law enforcement officers of the island. Jack is joined by his daughter Siobhan Mooney (Grace Stone).

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Sun, O'Hanlon said he believes BBC is happy to have him on the show as the new DI. However, for the actor, the real judges are the audience.

"I think the BBC are very happy but you can never be quite sure about what the audience will feel. Especially when it's a show that they treasure and the audiences are the real owners of the show. It's completely up to them to decide. You just hope that they're going to like what we're doing," O'Hanlon said.

In the same interview, O'Hanlon also hinted that BBC did not drastically change the show's plot. This means that fans can expect to still see the show pick up the story where season 6 ended. However, O'Hanlon added that he only hopes his character will "fit in seamlessly" in season 7.

Marshall has been the actor for the DI Humphrey Goodman role from season 3 to 6. However, he decided to leave after considering all the time he needed to spend away from his family to film "Death in Paradise."

The Caribbean island of Guadeloupe has been the filming location of the show.

"Death in Paradise" returns on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. EST on BBC One.