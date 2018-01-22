Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku Official Site Screenshot of the series protagonist, Satoo Pendragon, formerly Ichirou Suzuki, from the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku (Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody)."

It seems that the hardworking Ichirou may have been harboring a secret desire to get away from work after all. And even though his ultimate goal still somehow includes his job as a programmer, it also looks like nothing is going to stop this guy, who now goes by his in-game name Satoo, from enjoying his new environment on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku (Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody)."

Even though it did briefly cross his mind in the previous episode, going back to his former reality has now officially become secondary to the more pressing task of exploring this mysterious game environment and taking advantage of the things he could learn from experiencing as much as he could of it so as to become a better game creator in the future.

Then again, who knows what the future holds for a grown man trapped in his 15-year-old body in a game world that he doesn't seem to want to leave anytime soon? Of course, this all goes back to the main question of what has been going on to Ichirou?

Is he merely dreaming, or has he already been literally transported to a different world with no means of escape? Is he destined to spend the rest of his life in this world, merging the environments of the two video games he had been working at the Orbital office? Is it okay for him to stay for as long as he wants to in this game, without causing any potential danger to his real 29-year-old self?

It all seems so strange and mysterious, but Satoo has already decided to just take things as they come, and just think about crossing the bridge back home once he gets there.

In the meantime, the next episode will take to explore more of the city of Salue together with Zena, the mage soldier he saved at the end of the premiere episode. What new revelations will this trip uncover about Zena, Satoo, and this game world as a whole?

"Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Sunday, Jan. 28.