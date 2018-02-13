Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku (Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody),” based on the light novels written by Hiro Ainana.

Satou and Zena may be facing a powerful force haunting a particular house on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku (Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody)."

A scene from the previous episode seemed to have previewed something possibly sinister that may be lurking at a particular house. What could it be and what complications is it about to give that could warrant the upcoming sixth episode's title, "City Defense That Began with a Death March"?

The synopsis for the episode teases that Satou and Zena may be on their way to encountering this disturbing presence as they search for a house for Liza. And since there is an unwarranted guest on this property, it looks like the pair's house hunting is not going to be an easy task.

Good thing there also seems to be a break from duties wherein Satou and Zena will be going to a theater at an outdoor stage. Zena will refuse to take this as a romantic date, especially since it seems that Arisa and Liza will be going, too.

However, things will also not be going smoothly at what is supposed to be a leisurely get-together.

Moreover, since it has also been revealed that the fallen princess Arisa has also been reincarnated into this world after dying on Earth, could this mean that Satou, also formerly known as Ichirou Suzuki, may have also suffered the same fate on Earth, too?

"Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.