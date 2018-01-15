Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series, “Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku (Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody),” based on the light novels written by Hiro Ainana.

Ichiro Suzuki is a 29-year-old hardworking programmer, who, on a particularly busy work week, gets sucked into the games he's been debugging in the Japanese isekai anime series "Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku (Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody)."

As the premiere episode has revealed, Ichiro seemed to be a well-adjusted man who was, unfortunately, caught in a corporate workplace that drove its workers through periods of unsustainable overwork or more commonly known as death marches.

Aside from working on existing bugs on the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) "War World," Ichiro was also saddled with the task of modifying another game — "Freedom Fantasy Life (FFL)" — in line with the client's complaint of the game being too hard for beginners.

Thirty hours later, and after he decided to finally catch some sleep, Ichiro found himself being transported in a game world that looked suspiciously like a merged version of these two games. He was also back to being his 15-year-old self and was seeing this brand new world through a game interface that he could control with his mind.

Work might be hard, but Ichiro was certain he wasn't upset enough about it to want to be transported into another world, much less the utterly fatal MMORPG world. What kind of dream has Ichiro found himself in? Then again, could this really be just a dream, or could it be an alternate version of reality that Ichiro's overworked mind had somehow brought into existence?

Either way, Ichiro, who now goes by his usual test character's name, Sato, has decided to just make the most out of the experience while it lasts.

Also, in the next episode, titled " A City Tour That Started with a Death March," Sato will find himself in the monarchial city of Salue, where he may find some answers to the question of why he is suddenly in a strange new land looking like his high school self. He may also find himself getting caught up in a mission or two, while also meeting new friends and allies along the way.

Will Ichiro ever find his way back home? Then again, will he even want to?

"Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Sunday, Jan. 28.